Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.56. The company had a trading volume of 97,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.24. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.