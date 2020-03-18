Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of AES worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC raised its position in AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in AES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,732,000 after purchasing an additional 484,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AES by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,110,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

AES stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,939. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

