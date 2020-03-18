Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Albemarle worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. 2,279,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,327. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

