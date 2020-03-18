Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,980 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of B2Gold worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,270 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 711,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 600,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 3,174,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,921. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

