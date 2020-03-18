Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of News worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,440,000 after buying an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,953,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,762,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,457,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of News by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,439,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 430,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

NWSA traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 428,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

