Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 16,378 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,886,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 298,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 472,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,246. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

