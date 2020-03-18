Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 216 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NVR worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR stock traded up $19.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,290.69. 88,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,390. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,100.50 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,741.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,723.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.