Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 38,802 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 84,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,671,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Williams Capital started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

