Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 8,232 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ABIOMED worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.55. 731,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,877. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.13 and a 12 month high of $348.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.13.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

