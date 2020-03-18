Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of E*TRADE Financial worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ETFC stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,850. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

