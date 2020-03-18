Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE BBU traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 13,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

