Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.60.

Shares of ANET traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.98. 135,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,196. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.89 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

