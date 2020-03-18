Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 448,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day moving average is $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

