Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 821,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 243,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 711,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

