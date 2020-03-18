Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Davita worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Davita by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Davita by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. 2,022,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.