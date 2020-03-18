Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. 2,283,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

JEC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.