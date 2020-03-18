Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 234,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,126. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.