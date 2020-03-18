Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,233,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,395,000 after purchasing an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 836,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 722,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 217,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 387,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 468,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BPY traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 556,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.74%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Canaccord Genuity cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.