Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.72 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2,397.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE:HOG traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 321,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

