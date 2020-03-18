Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.91 Million Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Flowserve worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 114,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

