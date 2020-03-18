Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.36 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

