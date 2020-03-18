Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,011 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in DXC Technology by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,698,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

