Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.56 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA traded down $13.67 on Wednesday, hitting $111.77. 844,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,017. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.69 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average is $159.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.