Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.72 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 313.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,733 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after purchasing an additional 250,131 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,430,000 after acquiring an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,901. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

