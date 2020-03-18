Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 354,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $7.91 on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. 198,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

