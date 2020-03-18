Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.02 Million Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $84.67. 94,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,329. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

