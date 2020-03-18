Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.19 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Textron worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Textron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after acquiring an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 202,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

