Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $14,511,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

