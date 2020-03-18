Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.67 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,811,000 after buying an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,308,000 after buying an additional 949,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,040,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after buying an additional 388,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 369,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 694,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

