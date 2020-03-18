Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $19.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

