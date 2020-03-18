Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

