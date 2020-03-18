Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CF traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 537,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. ValuEngine lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

