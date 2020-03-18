Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Arconic worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

