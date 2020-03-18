Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.90 Million Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after buying an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,866. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.