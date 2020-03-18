Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.94 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.