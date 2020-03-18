Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $415,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,523,000 after buying an additional 131,899 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4,119.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 883,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $20.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 1,120,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,141. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average is $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

