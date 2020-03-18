Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 444,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,970 shares of company stock valued at $22,189,135 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,757. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

