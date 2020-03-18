Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Henry Schein stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 210,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

