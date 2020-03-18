Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 222,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,711. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Bank of America raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.57.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

