Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 117,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,318. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

