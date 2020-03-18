Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,691 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,619,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 758,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,433,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.19.

AAP stock traded down $11.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.74. 1,362,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,650. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

