Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,945 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $40,868,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Assurant by 2,144.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,021 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Assurant by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 117,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $11.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.33 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

