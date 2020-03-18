Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,675 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Comerica worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMA traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 391,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,820. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

