Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 3,901,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.