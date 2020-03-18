Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

