Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 4,940,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

