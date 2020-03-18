Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,140 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 789,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,651. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.