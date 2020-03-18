Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 359,144 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 169,826 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490,542. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

