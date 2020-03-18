Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 43,415 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,905 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 43,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 3,874,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,555,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.