Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 47,916 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.21% of Methanex worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $489,112,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 836,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Methanex from $39.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 1,082,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,869. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $928.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

